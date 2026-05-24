3pm Game Time for Keys Doubleheader

Published on May 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







As a reminder, we will be playing two 7 inning games today with game 2 shortly following the conclusion of game 1. Game one will start at 3pm with gates opening at 2pm.

The single admission doubleheader allows you to stay for both games with just one ticket! You can exchange your rain out tickets from Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23 for any upcoming Frederick Keys home game at the box office during normal operation hours.

Due to field conditions, we will not have a catch in the outfield today.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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