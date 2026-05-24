Cyclones Quiet Hudson Valley in Rain-Shortened Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Seven different Brooklyn pitchers combined to toss Brooklyn's 4th shutout of the season, as the Cyclones downed Hudson Valley to wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon, 4-0. The game was called in the 7th inning due to wet grounds after RF J.T. Benson was hit by a pitch. With the win, Brooklyn and Hudson Valley split the six game set, each taking three games.

3B Yonatan Henríquez and C Ronald Hernandez each tied the franchise record with four stolen bases in the win. The tandem pulled off a successful double steal in the 7th inning to tie Cory Ragsdale, who stole four bags against Staten Island on July 26, 2002 against Staten Island.

RHP Brady Miller, RHP Tanner Witt, RHP Adbert Alzolay, LHP Gregori Louis, RHP Bryce Jenkins, RHP Juan Arnaud and RHP Hunter Hodges held the Renegades scoreless over 7.0 frames, allowing just three hits, while four and striking out 10.

Miller departed only four pitches into the ballgame with injury. From there, Witt had to get loose on short notice, and would proceed to come in and throw 2.0 shutout frames, allowing only one hit.

Brooklyn plated runs in the 2nd against LHP Franyer Herrera. With two on and two out, Benson laced a two-run double to left field, putting Brooklyn on the board.

An inning later, the 'Clones scored another. SS Mitch Voit began the frame with a base hit, would take 2nd on an E3 on the pickoff, advanced to third on a fielder's choice, and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Brooklyn was back for more in the 5th. CF John Bay led off the frame with a double. From there, LF Corey Collins drew a walk, before DH Daiverson Gutierrez reached on a 6-4 fielder's choice. With men on the corners and one down, 3B Henriquez launched a sac fly to left field, pushing the lead to 4-0.

The Cyclones and Renegades were both scoreless the rest of the way, before the umpires and managers met in the bottom of the 7th. After Benson was hit by a pitch, both coaching staffs agreed to call the game due to wet grounds after an extended conversation between umpires and managers.

Brooklyn continues its two week home stand on Tuesday when the Cyclones welcome Wilmington to Coney Island for the first meeting this year between the two squads. Probable pitchers are to be announced on both sides.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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