BlueClaws Fall in Both Ends of Sunday Double-Header at Wilmington

Published on May 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws dropped both ends of a Sunday double-header in Delaware, falling to Wilmington 2-1 and 4-1.

Game One

Devin Fitz-Gerald doubled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give Wilmington a 2-1 victory in the first game. Titan Kennedy-Hayes took the loss, walking the leadoff batter before a catcher's interference moved the winning run to second base.

It was the BlueClaws' second walk-off defeat of the season.

Wilmington took the lead in the second inning on a wild pitch from BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh. Jersey Shore loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, and scored on a groundout from Brock Vradenburg to level the game at one.

Gabrysh came out after four innings, allowing an unearned run. Danyony Pulido threw a scoreless fifth with three strikeouts.

Wilmington starter Josh Randall went six innings, allowing one run and striking out six.

Game Two

Wilmington won the second game 4-1.

BlueClaws starter Brandon Beckel threw two scoreless before giving way for Mitch Neunborn, who threw a scoreless third. Wilmington, however plated four runs in the fourth to take the lead.

Hunter Hines cleared the bases with a three run double to open the scoring and scored on a base hit by Randal Diaz for a 4-0 Blue Rocks advantage.

Wilmington starter Yoel Tejeda, Jr. gave up two hits over four scoreless innings while adding four strikeouts.

The BlueClaws got a run in the seventh on a bases loaded walk but Nick Biddison flew out with the bases loaded to end the game.

Jersey Shore dropped five of six in the series.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a six game series with Frederick (Orioles). Click here for the promo rundown.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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