Bowling Green Caps off Series with 5-3 Win over Asheville

Published on May 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Adrian Santana's three-hit day and Jack Kartsonas' joint-career-best seven strikeouts lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (32-12) to their fifth consecutive win over the Asheville Tourists (9-35) by a score of 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Tourists snatched the lead with one run off Kartsonas in the top of the first inning. Kyle Walker and Justin Thomas Jr. were both hit by a pitch. A double steal put runners at second and third, and Caden Powell delivered an RBI single for a 1-0 Tourists lead.

Bowling Green knotted the game with one run off Asheville's starting arm Dylan Howard in the bottom of the first. Adrian Santana led off the frame with a solo home run to right-center field, squaring the game at 1-1.

The Hot Rods grabbed their first lead in the bottom of the sixth inning against reliever Nolan DeVos. Emilien Pitre slapped a single to left, stole second, and moved to third on a Connor Hujsak fielder's choice. A DeVos wild pitch plated Pitre for a 2-1 Bowling Green lead. Santana came through with a two-out single to left field, scoring Hujsak for a 3-1 margin.

Asheville scored one run in the top of the seventh inning against Bowling Green reliever Jacob Kmatz. Chase Call hit a solo home run out to left-center field, hedging the Hot Rods' lead to 3-2.

Bowling Green immediately responded with another long ball in the bottom of the seventh. Pitre worked a two-out walk and Narciso Polanco powered a two-run rocket to right field, extending the Hot Rods' advantage to 5-2.

The Tourists pulled one run back in the top of the eighth inning against reliever Junior William. Two walks and an Asheville double steal made it runners at second and third, Ethan Frey recorded an RBI groundout, cutting Bowling Green's lead to 5-3.

The Hot Rods went scoreless in the bottom of the eighth inning, Ryan Andrade finished off Asheville with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for a 5-3 final score.

Kmatz (3-1) delivered the win with 2.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out two. DeVos (0-3) was charged with the loss, surrendering four runs on seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Andrade (1) earned his first professional save with a scoreless inning, fanning two.

The Hot Rods embark on a 12-game road trip beginning against the Hudson Valley Renegades in Wappingers Falls, New York. First pitch on Tuesday night is scheduled for 5:05 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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