Flewelling and Kisting Spark Hot Rods to Doubleheader Sweep

Published on May 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Nathan Flewelling slugged a walk-off home run, Jacob Kisting posted a career-high eight strikeouts, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods snatched two victories against the Asheville Tourists on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods rallied for a 2-1 win in game one, then cruised to an 8-3 triumph in game two.

Bowling Green starter Anderson Brito and Asheville RHP Cole Hertzler dominated in game one. Brito opened the night with four scoreless innings and three strikeouts.

Asheville took the lead with one run in the top of the fifth inning. Caden Powell led off with a single and back-to-back walks against Brito loaded the bases. Kyle Walker collected a bases-loaded walk against RHP Andy Rodriguez, giving the Tourists a 1-0 edge.

The Hot Rods tied the game with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Marshall Toole hit a leadoff single, stole second, and moved to third on a Hertzler balk. Adrian Santana pulled a game-tying single into right field, evening the game at 1-1.

Rodriguez silenced the Tourists in the top of the seventh, Flewelling led off the bottom of the seventh with one big swing. He blasted a solo home run into the right field off reliever Juan Ogando, cementing a 2-1 final score.

Rodriguez (2-1) delivered the win with 3.0 innings, allowing no runs on two hits, walking one and striking out two. Ogando (1-5) took the loss, allowing one run on one hit without recording an out.

In game two, Bowling Green jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Asheville starter Yeriel Santos. Santana singled, Caden Bodine walked and Flewelling earned a free pass to load the bases. Emilien Pitre drilled a two-run single to left field after an Asheville double play, scoring Bodine and Flewelling for Bowling Green a 2-0 advantage.

The Hot Rods tagged one run off Santos in the bottom of the third inning. Flewelling belted a solo home run to right-center field, extending the Bowling Green lead to 3-0.

Bowling Green added two more runs against Santos in the bottom of the fourth. Connor Hujsak tattooed a solo home run off the center field batter's eye for a 4-0 edge. Angel Mateo followed with a one-out single, stole two bases and scored on a throwing error to increase the margin to 5-0.

The Hot Rods scored one run against Tourists reliever Raimy Rodriguez in the bottom of the fifth inning. Aidan Smith and Pitre worked two-out walks and Hujsak lobbed an RBI single into left field, plating Smith for a 6-0 Bowling Green advantage.

The Tourists got on the board with one run against RHP Andrew Lindsey in the top of the sixth inning. Justin Thomas Jr. doubled and came home on a Drew Brutcher RBI single to left field, making it 6-1 Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods added two runs in the bottom of the sixth against Rodriguez. Two walks and a Santana single loaded the bases, an Asheville fielding error on a Smith grounder scored Jose Perez and Santana, building the lead to 8-1.

Asheville rallied for two runs against RHP Cade Citelli in the top of the seventh inning. The Tourists loaded the bases with one out and scored one run on a passed ball and scratched one more on a Thomas RBI groundout. Ryan Andrade struck out Ethan Frey to seal an 8-3 final score.

Lindsey (1-0) got the win pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out one. Santos (2-2) was handed the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Bowling Green sports their White Squirrels uniforms against Asheville on Friday night at 6:35 PM CT. LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 5.35) starts for the White Squirrels against Tourists RHP Parker Smith (2-2, 6.89).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2026

Flewelling and Kisting Spark Hot Rods to Doubleheader Sweep - Bowling Green Hot Rods

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