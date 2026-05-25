Greensboro Claims Series Split with Dominant 11-4 Finish

Published on May 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Wyatt Sanford

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Wyatt Sanford(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 11-4 on Sunday evening to secure a split of the six-game series. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 28-17 on the season while Winston-Salem fell to 26-19. The Grasshoppers outhit the Dash 12-6, while both teams committed one error.

Infielder Wyatt Sanford led the Greensboro offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Outfielder Jhonny Severino followed closely behind, finishing 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI, and one run scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers were recorded by Yordany De Los Santos (2), Murf Gray (2), Edward Florentino, and Jared Jones.

Infielder Kaleb Freeman paced the Dash offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run, double, RBI, and run scored. Additional hits for Winston-Salem came from Kyle Lodise, Caleb Bonemer, Boston Smith, and Arzy Hernandez.

Righthanded pitcher Bryan Mena got the start for Greensboro, striking out three while allowing five hits, four earned runs, and one walk across five innings of work. Mena earned the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-4 on the season. Victory Cabreja also contributed out of the bullpen, recording his first hold of the year.

Lefthanded pitcher Justin Sinibaldi started for Winston-Salem, striking out one while surrendering seven hits, six earned runs, and one walk over three innings. Sinibaldi was charged with the loss and fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30PM against the Hub City Spartanburgers for Two Dog Tuesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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