Brooklyn Blanks Renegades

Published on May 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-0 in a weather-shortened seven- inning contest on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning after a hit batter and subsequent injury and mound work delay. The mound was deemed unplayable after persistent rain throughout the day and the game was ended early.

The start of Sunday's game was delayed by 47 minutes due to rain.

Hudson Valley is now 10-4 on the season against Brooklyn, including a 5-3 record at Maimonides Park.

The Renegades were shut out for the second time on the season, with the first coming on Wednesday 5/20 at Brooklyn.

Renegades pitchers walked eight batters in the game, and have walked 17 combined batters in the last two games of the series with the Cyclones.

Renegades pitchers also struck out 10 batters in the game and totaled 72 strikeouts in the series.

LHP Franyer Herrera (4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) got the loss but tied his season-high with seven strikeouts.

Herrera also struck out seven on 5/10 vs Winston-Salem.

Herrera tied his season- and career-high with four walks, last done on 5/3 at Jersey Shore.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Herrera allowed a two-run double to JT Benson in the second, and a wild pitch allowed Mitch Voit to score in the third.

Herrera was the only pitcher out of 12 combined pitchers in the game to throw for longer than 2.0 innings.

After winning his first two decisions, Herrera has lost his last two starts: (0-2, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 2 HR).

C Eric Genther (1-for-2, 2B, BB) extended his on-base streak to seven straight games with a double in the first inning against Tanner Witt.

In his last seven games Genther is batting .364/.500/.682 (8-for-22) with 5 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP.

Genther had three extra-base hits in the six-game series with Brooklyn (1 2B, 2 HR) after having only five extra-base hits in his first 34 games of the season.

Renegades relievers allowed one combined run across 2.2 innings to close out the game.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2026

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