BlueClaws Sunday Flea Market Postponed
Published on May 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Due to anticipated rain for Sunday, the scheduled BlueClaws Spring Flea Market has been postponed.
Any vendor that has already signed up for Sunday's event will be automatically registered into the BlueClaws Fall Flea Market in October.
A member of the BlueClaws events team will be reaching out to vendors directly today (Friday, May 22nd).
With any questions, please email events@blueclaws.com.
Check out the Jersey Shore BlueClaws Statistics
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