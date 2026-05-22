BlueClaws Sunday Flea Market Postponed

Published on May 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Due to anticipated rain for Sunday, the scheduled BlueClaws Spring Flea Market has been postponed.

Any vendor that has already signed up for Sunday's event will be automatically registered into the BlueClaws Fall Flea Market in October.

A member of the BlueClaws events team will be reaching out to vendors directly today (Friday, May 22nd).

With any questions, please email events@blueclaws.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.