Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, May 22 - vs. Hudson Valley (6:40 PM ET)

Published on May 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (11- 31, 11- 31) continue a two-week homestand and seven-game series against the Hudson Valley Renegades (21 -21, 21 -21) - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - on Friday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Frank Camarillo (NR) is expected to make the start and his High-A debut for the Cyclones in Game 1. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with the Yankees' No. 22 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Sean Paul Liñan (1-4, 3.90).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:2 5 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn was defeated in both ends of Thursday's doubleheader against Hudson Valley, 7-3 and 7-0, respectively...Game 1 saw Hudson Valley's starter, LHP Allen Facundo, strike out 13 Cyclones hitters, tying the most strikeouts against Brooklyn in the MiLB Stat Portal Era (since 2005)...Facundo struck out the first eight hitters he faced, and the first nine outs he recorded were all strikeouts...Meanwhile, RHP Noah Hall was saddled with the defeat for the 'Clones...Hall gave a shorthanded Brooklyn pitching staff some much-needed length...The right-hander coughed up nine hits and allowed seven runs over five innings...C Daiverson Guteirrez homered in the loss, while RHP Bryce Jenkins worked his sixth consecutive scoreless outing, and fifth straight without allowing a hit...In the back-half of the twinbill, Hudson Valley's RHP Rory Fox tossed a complete-game shutout in the 7-inning contest, allowing only two hits...Fox struck out eight, while walking only one, while Brooklyn utilized six different arms in what was a bullpen game...Four of the six arms contributed scoreless efforts, but the Renegades used a five-run 5th inning to create all the separation they needed...With the two losses, Brooklyn falls to 0-2-1 across their three doubleheaders this year.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Friday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,129-986 (.534) in the regular season.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their third shutout of the season in Wednesday's 5-0 win vs. Hudson Valley...RHP Channing Austin (6.2 IP, 1 H, 8 K), RHP Garret Stratton (0.1, 0, 0), LHP Gregori Louis (1.0, 1, 2), and RHP Hunter Hodges (1.0, 1, 1) combined on the three-hitter, striking out 11...It was Brooklyn's first shutout since blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14, in addition to shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...Austin also started both of those contests...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant once again on Wednesday against Hudson Valley, pitching 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking only one, and striking out eight...Austin is off to a marvelous start to 2026...The right-hander struck out 10 over 4.1 innings on May 8 at Bowling Green, setting a new career-high...Austin's performance marked the first time a Brooklyn pitcher struck out 10 or more hitters in a game since RHP Jack Wenninger accomplished the feat on September 6, 2024, vs. Wilmington...Over his last six starts, Austin has struck out 41 batters (33.1 K%) to 13 walks (10.5 BB%) with a 0.58 ERA (2 ER in 31.0 IP)...The University of Southern California alum leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.17), batting average against (.150), is second in opposing OPS (.496) and strikeouts (48), and fourth in WHIP (1.10)...Austin is the only Brooklyn starter this year to record an out in both the 6th and 7th innings...Since Game 1 of April 26's doubleheader at Hudson Valley, Brooklyn is a perfect 5-0 in games started by Austin...They are 2-17 since that date in games started by other pitchers.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Thursday against Hudson Valley...The 25-year-old has 164 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 34 and innings pitched with 163.2, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Cyclones are back home this week against Hudson Valley after they wrapped their longest road trip of the season...Brooklyn spent two weeks away from Brooklyn in Bowling Green and Rome, respectively...The 'Clones went 1-5 in Kentucky, while finishing their week in Georgia at 2-4, settling for a 3-9 road trip through the 12 games... The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30...This past Tuesday marked Brooklyn's first home contest since May 3 vs. Frederick...The Cyclones won't play another road game the rest of the month - they'll take on Jersey Shore for the first of six from Lakewood, N.J., on June 2nd.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay picked up a multi-hit, multi-RBI game on Wednesday, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the 2026 season...In 15 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .314/.397/.647/1.044 with 10 runs scored, 10 extra-base hits, three home runs, 12 runs batted in, and five stolen bases...In 23 road contests, Bay is slashing just .160/.299/.259/.558...Bay has hit two of his five home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his six career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

ROSTER MOVES: Ahead of Wednesday's victory, the Mets announced a series of roster moves impacting the Cyclones...RHPs Parker Carlson and Danis Correa have been transferred to Triple-A Syracuse, while RHP Felix Cepeda has been placed on the 7-day injured list...Additionally, Brooklyn has added RHP Frank Camarillo from Single-A St. Lucie...In seven starts for the Mets, the 22-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA (15 ER in 31.0 IP), 27 hits, 11 walks, and 28 strikeouts...Camarillo was tied for fourth in the Florida State League in innings pitched (31.0).

HE'S GOT THE BILL: OF Sam Biller picked up another hit and scored another run in Wednesday's win and has continued to be a bright spot since joining Brooklyn...Since May 7, the 23-year-old is slashing .303/.333/.394/.727 with three doubles, two runs scored, three RBI, and a couple of stolen bases...After a 0-for-13 start at the level, Biller has collected a hit in eight of 11 games...The UConn product tore up the Florida State League to start the year...In 11 games with Single-A St. Lucie, Biller slashed .359/.457/.436/.892.

SOUTHERN SWING: Brooklyn's offense thrived on the long-ball during their two-week road trip...During the 12 games, the Cyclones offense accumulated 15 home runs, including at least one in 8 different games...C Ronald Hernandez (3), INF Trace Willhoite (3), OF John Bay (2), INF Colin Houck (2), and C Vincent Perozo (2) all hit multiple home runs during the swing...Brooklyn hit 15 of their 31 home runs (48.39%) this season during the road trip.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in May 8's 7-2 win at Bowling Green, marking the third time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the second time doing so in a 9-inning game...RHP Channing Austin (10), LHP Gregori Louis (2), RHP Bryce Jenkins (1), and RHP Cristofer Gomez (5) were dominant, striking out 18 while Austin allowed just two early runs...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 3-2 loss to Greensboro on April 17...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Friday, Brooklyn has been hit by 34 pitches this season, which is fifth in the South Atlantic League, but tied for 18th in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (8) are tied for fourth in the SAL in HBP and tied for 14th in MiLB.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, six alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...OF Nick Morabito made his Major League debut for the Mets on Tuesday, while LHP Zach Thornton started Wednesday's contest for the Mets...They joined OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold three of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6), and INF Antonio Jimenez (15), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 18, and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27... Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2026

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