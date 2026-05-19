Disability Dream & Do (D3Day) Returns to ShoreTown Ballpark on May 30th

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Jersey Shore BlueClaws are proud to partner with Disability Dream & Do (D3Day) to host an unforgettable day of inclusion, encouragement, and baseball on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, New Jersey.

D3Day events provide individuals with disabilities a unique opportunity to participate in prostyle baseball experiences in a welcoming and fully adaptive environment. Participants connect with athletes, rotate through baseball stations, and most importantly, feel seen, valued, and celebrated.

D3Day co-founders Dave Clark and Doug Cornfield will be on hand to lead and inspire participants throughout the day.

Dave Clark is the only professional baseball pitcher to have played his entire career on crutches and continues to inspire audiences nationwide through D3Day.

Doug Cornfield, co-founder and director of D3Day, is dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities that empower individuals with disabilities through sports.

"These events are more than just fun," said Doug Cornfield. "They create life-changing moments by showing what's possible and building confidence through connection."

Greg Brodzinski, Jersey Shore BlueClaws Manager (2025), shared the impact of the event: "D3Day impacts everyone involved. The positivity is incredible, and it not only uplifts participants, but also gives our players perspective, strengthens team culture, and reinforces leadership through service."

Thanks to our friends from Disability Dream & Do who joined us last night and helped with an awesome pre-game High-Five Tunnel for our players! Ã°Å¸â¢ÅÃ°Å¸Å½â° pic.twitter.com/xJ7AinjNtW

Get Involved: Sponsors and Volunteers Needed Local businesses, organizations, and individuals have an opportunity to support this meaningful event. Sponsorships help cover adaptive equipment, participant materials, and event-day operations. We are also seeking volunteers to help create an unforgettable experience for participants. Volunteers play a key role in assisting with activities, supporting families, and bringing energy to the event. To become a sponsor, contact Doug Cornfield at doug@d3day.com or 607-329-0010. To volunteer, visit: https://d3day.com/volunteer

Space is Limited - Register Now: https://d3day.com/jersey-shore-enroll

About D3Day: Disability Dream & Do (D3Day) is a national adaptive sports initiative founded by Dave Clark and Doug Cornfield. It provides unforgettable, interactive sports experiences for individuals with disabilities through direct engagement with professional and collegiate athletes in a fun and encouraging atmosphere.

Media or Sponsorship Inquiries: Doug Cornfield, doug@d3day.com, 607-329-0010 www.D3Day.com







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