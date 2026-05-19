Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, May 19 - vs. Hudson Valley (6:00 PM ET)

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (10-28, 10-28) return home to open a two-week homestead starting with six games against the Hudson Valley Renegades (18-20, 18-20) - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-4, 8.20) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with RHP Bryce Cunningham (0-1, 7.27), the Yankees' No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones dropped Sunday's series finale in Rome, 3-1, to wrap up the road trip...Brooklyn was held scoreless through the first six innings, and mustered one run on only four hits on the day...RHP Brady Miller pitched well, but took the loss, surrendering three runs (two earned) over 5.0 frames...Brooklyn's tally came courtesy of an RBI base hit from 1B Trace Willhoite in the 7th...RHP Cade Kuehler was dominant for the Emperors, permitting just one base hit over 6.0 scoreless frames en route to the win...Kuehler allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in 12.0 innings over two starts against Brooklyn last week and was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Tuesday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,128-983 (.534) in the regular season...Last Wednesday marked the 2,100th game in franchise history.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Cyclones enter Tuesday's matchup against Hudson Valley after wrapping their longest road trip of the season...Brooklyn spent two weeks away from Brooklyn in Bowling Green and Rome, respectively...The 'Clones went 1-5 in Kentucky, while finishing their week in Georgia at 2-4, settling for a 3-9 road trip through the 12 games...The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30...Tuesday marks Brooklyn's first contest at home since May 3rd against Frederick...The Cyclones won't play another road game the rest of the month - they'll take on Jersey Shore for the first of six from Lakewood, N.J., on June 2nd.

BILLY BILLY!: After a 0-for-13 start to his Cyclones career, OF Sam Biller has hit his stride at the High-A level...The 23-year-old saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday, during which he was 9-for-21 (.429) at the plate with three doubles, three runs batted in, two walks, and two stolen bases...Biller has also reached base safely in nine straight contests since May 3...He is 9-for-27 (.333) in that stretch with three doubles, three RBI, three walks, and two steals...Between Brooklyn and Single-A St. Lucie, the Los Angeles native is hitting .299/.375/.377/.752 in 23 games this season.

RONNY ROCKETS: C Ronald Hernandez was one of Brooklyn's hottest hitters during the two-week road trip...Since May 5, the 22-year-old is hitting .225/.295/.450/.745 with five runs scored, three home runs, seven runs batted in, and two stolen bases in 10 games...Hernandez has had a marvelous start to the month of May, as well...The Venezuela native is slashing .239/.327/.500/.827 in 12 games with all four of his home runs and eight of 18 RBI...Hernandez's 101 wRC+ leads the Cyclones and ranks 10th among New York Mets full-season minor leaguers...The switch-hitter recorded his second career multi-home run game last Sunday at Bowling Green...Hernandez also powered a pair of long balls on April 30, 2025, vs. Wilmington.

OFFENSE ON POINT: The Cyclones won back-to-back contests in Rome after winning 7-0 on Thursday and 8-5 on Friday...The 15 runs over the two-game stretch are the most in consecutive games for Brooklyn in the 2026 season...It was the most runs the Cyclones had scored in a two-game span since they compiled 18 runs on August 26 and 27, 2025, vs. Hudson Valley...Brooklyn beat Hudson Valley on August 26, in walk-off fashion, 10-9, and again on August 27, 8-7.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their second shutout of the season in Thursday's 7-0 win at Rome...RHP Channing Austin (5.0 IP, 3 H, 5 K), LHP Gregori Louis (2.0, 0, 4), RHP Juan Arnaud (1.0, 0, 1), and RHP Hunter Hodges (1.0, 0, 2) combined on the three-hitter, striking out 12...It was Brooklyn's first shutout since blanking Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...Austin also started that contest, tossing 5.2 innings in a combined one-hitter...The 7-0 victory was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Friday in Rome...The 25-year-old has 164 Ks in his Brooklyn career, having passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...The Charlotte, N.C. native trails only RHP Jaison Vilera (173) on Brooklyn's career strikeout list...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 33 and innings pitched with 158.2, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

AUSTIN POWERS: RHP Channing Austin was brilliant once again on Thursday in Rome, pitching 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits, three walks, and a hit batter while striking out five to pick up his first win of the season...Austin is off to a marvelous start to 2026...The right-hander struck out 10 over 4.1 innings last Friday night at Bowling Green, setting a new career-high...Austin's performance marked the first time a Brooklyn pitcher struck out 10 or more hitters in a game since RHP Jack Wenninger accomplished the feat on September 6, 2024, vs. Wilmington...Over his last five starts, Austin has struck out 33 batters (32.4 K%) to 12 walks (11.8 BB%) with a 0.74 ERA (2 ER in 24.1 IP)...The University of Southern California alum is second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.42), fourth in batting average against (.170), fifth in strikeouts (40) and opposing OPS (.559), and seventh in WHIP (1.26)...Austin is the only Brooklyn starter this year to record an out in the 6th inning...Since Game 1 of April 26's doubleheader at Hudson Valley, Brooklyn is a perfect 4-0 in games started by Austin...They are 2-12 since that date in games started by other pitchers.

SOUTHERN SWING: Brooklyn's offense thrived on the long-ball during their two-week road trip...During the 12 games, the Cyclones' offense accumulated 15 home runs, including at least one in eight different games...C Ronald Hernandez (3), INF Trace Willhoite (3), OF John Bay (2), INF Colin Houck (2), and C Vincent Perozo (2) all have hit multiple home runs during the swing...Brooklyn hit 15 of their 28 home runs (53.6%) this season during the road trip.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in May 8's 7-2 win at Bowling Green, marking the third time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the second time doing so in a 9-inning game...RHP Channing Austin (10), LHP Gregori Louis (2), RHP Bryce Jenkins (1), and RHP Cristofer Gomez (5) were dominant, striking out 18 while Austin allowed just two early runs...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 3-2 loss to Greensboro on April 17...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Sunday, Brooklyn has been hit by 33 pitches this season, which is fifth in the South Atlantic League, but tied for 15th in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (8) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (8) are tied for third in the SAL in HBP and tied for ninth in MiLB.

2025 IN REVIEW: A memorable 2025 saw the Cyclones capture their first-ever South Atlantic League Championship...Brooklyn swept their way through the postseason, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with two-game sweeps over Greensboro in the North Division Finals and Hub City in the South Atlantic League Championship Series...It was just the second time Brooklyn inked a playoff spot as a full-season affiliate, joining the 2022 squad...The Cyclones' first-half record of 46-20 was good enough to earn them the first-half crown...Brooklyn was 26-39 in the 2nd half before running the table in the postseason.

PUT IT IN THE (HISTORY) BOOKS!: Last year's Cyclones squad set a new single-season franchise record for wins with 72...The 2022 club (70-54) is the only other team in Brooklyn history to register 70 or more wins...The Cyclones' 72 wins and .550 winning percentage were the franchise's best at the full-season level...The inaugural 2001 team holds the organizational high-water mark for winning percentage (.684).

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, four alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026, with two more slated to do so this week...The Mets have reportedly called up both OF Nick Morabito and LHP Zach Thornton to join the team in Washington, D.C. for their series against the Nationals...Thornton is projected to start on Wednesday...The southpaw pitched in seven games with Brooklyn down the stretch in 2024, and took the ball for the Cyclones four times in 2025 before being promoted to Double-A, earning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April 2025...Morabito, meanwhile, spent the majority of the 2024 campaign on Coney Island, slashing .294/.373/.374/7.47 with 48 stolen bases and 60 runs scored...They join OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On May 19, 2024, DH Nolan McLean clubbed his fifth home run of the season in an 8-5 Brooklyn win at Bowling Green...LF Karell Paz and CF Stanley Consuegra also went yard in the victory...McLean hit five home runs during his 25 games with Brooklyn in 2024 as a two-way player...He'd go on to also launch three home runs for Double-A Binghamton upon his promotion, before making the full-time switch to pitching.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold three of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6), and INF Antonio Jimenez (15), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...All three are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8, Jimenez at 18, and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10, Jimenez at 20, and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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