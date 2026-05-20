Bay Blast Not Enough Tuesday

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a two-run blast from LF John Bay, the Cyclones fell to the Renegades, 7-3, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn's only hits of the night both produced runs. In addition to Bay's home run, RF J.T. Benson whacked an RBI double off the wall in left field in his High-A debut.

The loss marks the third in a row for the 'Clones. Hudson Valley has had the upper hand against Brooklyn all season, as the 'Clones fall to just 1-8 this year against the Yankees affiliate.

Bay's long ball was his team leading 5th of the campaign. Of Bay's five homers this year, two have come against Hudson Valley. The Austin Peay State product also launched a homer off of the Renegades last season, in just his second game at the High-A level.

Despite the result, it was Brooklyn who cracked the scoreboard first. After the teams traded zeroes in the 1st, the Cyclones pulled out in front in the 2nd. 1B Corey Collins drew a walk to start the frame. After a couple of fly balls to the outfield, Benson powered a double all the way to the wall in left, plating Collins for the game's first run.

That would be the only blemish on RHP Bryce Cunningham's night. The Vanderbilt product permitted just one run on one hit over 4.2 frames. Cunningham struck out six while walking just two.

Still, Hudson Valley ambushed RHP Jonathan Jimenez in the 3rd, so much so that they'd send all nine men to the plate. C Josue Gonzalez got things started when he skied a solo shot to left field to pull Hudson Valley even at 1-1.

From there, Hudson Valley would draw a couple of walks and utilize a base hit from RF Wilson Rodriguez to load the bases. Then, DH Eric Genther provided the game's biggest swing, a grand slam just to the right of the batter's eye in center.

Afterwards, Jimenez would buckle down and toss a scoreless 5th inning, retiring the minimum three batters. Still, the Brooklyn bats could not muster up the necessary offense.

Hudson Valley would scratch across a run in the 6th against the minor-league rehabbing RHP Adbert Alzolay. 3B Roderick Arias doubled to start the frame, took 3rd on a pass ball, and would score on a balk to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Renegades added some additional insurance in the 7th. Genther capped his day with an RBI single on a grounder through the left side, extending the lead to 7-1. Genther finished the game with five RBI.

From an offensive standpoint, the 'Clones were held without a hit from Benson's double in the 2nd, all the way until Bay's two-run blast in the 8th. Brooklyn did not mount a comeback in the night, going down in order to end the ballgame.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action at 11:00 AM on Wednesday for an Education Day contest. RHP Channing Austin (1-1, 1.42 ERA) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP Luis Serna (2-0, 1.91 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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