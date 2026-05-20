Hujsak's Two Homers Guide Hot Rods to 8-5 Win over Tourists

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Connor Hujsak blasted his second multi-homer game of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-12) to an 8-5 comeback victory over the Asheville Tourists (9-31) at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday night.

The Tourists started the scoring with three runs in the top of the second inning against RHP Jose Urbina. Drew Brutcher drilled a leadoff single, John Garcia and Chase Call each collected one-out walks to load the bases. Zach Daudet lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0 Tourists. Mason Lytle ripped a two-run double to right field, strengthening the lead to 3-0.

Asheville added one run against reliever Andres Galan in the top of the third. Justin Thomas Jr. reached on a hit-by-pitch, and Mason Frey hit an RBI double to center field, increasing the Tourists' lead to 4-0.

Bowling Green tied the game in the bottom of the third, plating four runs off Asheville starter Luis Rodriguez. Hujsak belted a solo home run with one out, cutting the Tourists' edge to 4-1. Marshall Toole singled, Adrian Santana walked, and Theo Gillen clubbed a three-run homer to right-center field, leveling the game at 4-4.

The Tourists regained the lead against RHP Kaleb Corbett in the top of the sixth inning. Alejandro Nunez recorded a leadoff single and moved to third base on a Garcia base knock. A Corbett wild pitch scored Nunez, handing Asheville a 5-4 lead.

The Hot Rods evened the game with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Tourists reliever Anthony Cruz. Narciso Polanco reached on a two-out single. Hujsak singled to center field, and Polanco scored on a Thomas throwing error, tying the game at 5-5.

Bowling Green snatched the lead with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against Cruz. Emilien Pitre reached on a fielder's choice and Polanco uncorked a go-ahead double to right-center field, making it 6-5 Bowling Green. Hujsak crushed a two-run home run on the very next pitch out to left field, building the margin to 8-5.

Hot Rods reliever Jacob Kmatz shut the door in the top of the ninth inning, striking out two to finish off an 8-5 final score.

Kmatz (2-1) earned the victory with 2.0 hitless innings, walking one and striking out five. Cruz (0-4) was charged with the loss, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits, one walk and one strikeout in 2.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and Tourists continue their series Wednesday at 6:35 PM CT. RHP Anderson Brito (3-2, 3.49) starts for Bowling Green, RHP Yeriel Santos (2-1, 4.18) opens for Asheville.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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