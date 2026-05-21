Hot Rods Game Notes - Doubleheader

Published on May 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Game One will be at 5:00 PM CT, with first pitch of Game Two starting 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Home Field Advantage... The Bowling Green Hot Rods have won all four of their home series in 2026 season. The HotRods hold a 17-5 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and lead the South Atlantic League with a 77.3 win% in home games this year. Bowling Green has the third-most home runs (32) and fifth-best OPS (.819) of any SAL team in home games this season.

Hujsak Attack.... Connor Hujsak delivered a multi-home run game on Tuesday night, highlighting an 8-5 comeback victory over the Asheville Tourists. The 24-year-old finished 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI. Hujsak leads Bowling Green with 11 home runs (4th-most in SAL) and 32 RBI (5th-most in SAL) this season. In addition, he has recorded a base hit in each of his last 12 games, tying the longest hitting streak by any South Atlantic League player in 2026.

On-Base Operator.... Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen extended his on-base streak to 22 games on Tuesday night, the longest streak by any Hot Rods player in 2026. The run stands as the third-longest active on-base streak in the SAL. Tourists' outfielder Justin Thomas Jr. leads the way with a 29-gameon-base streak. Last season, Gillen led Single-A with a 43-game on-base streak for the Charleston RiverDogs, the longest streak by a Charleston player since 2012.

From Tourist to Hot Rod... RHP Anderson Brito starts for Bowling Green against Asheville after spending all of 2025 with the Tourists. Brito led Tourists starters with an 11.9 K/9 and delivered the most strikeouts in a single-game by an Asheville pitcher since 2011, when he struck out 12 against Bowling Green on May 13, 2025. The Venezuelan has recorded 39 strikeouts in 28.1 innings as a Hot Rods pitcher.

Back for More.... Outfielder Aidan Smith recorded a base hit in his first game back with Bowling Green on Tuesday. The Rays' No. 11 prospect led the Hot Rods with 77 runs scored and three multi-home run games during the 2025 SAL season. Smith was also named a 2024 MiLB All-Star for the Rays and Seattle Mariners.

Piping Hot Pitre... Returning Hot Rods infielder Emilien Pitre dominated the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field last week. Pitre hit .556 (10-for-19) with two home runs, seven RBI and nine walks drawn across the six-game series. The former Kentucky Wildcat leads active Hot Rods with 24 walks drawn in 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 21, 2026

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