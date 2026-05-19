Spartanburgers Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Reveal of Spartan Regiment

Published on May 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Hub City Spartanburgers are back in action this week at Fifth Third Park against the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, and the 'Burgers are ready to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend and America's 250th anniversary with a bang!

On Saturday, Hub City will play as the Spartan Regiment for the first time. The alternate identity honors the group of soldiers which battled for America's freedom in the Revolutionary War and the regiment which would go on to be the namesake of Spartanburg County. The jersey is based off the Regiment's flag; the Regiment identity is presented in partnership with Spartanburg Community College.

About 30 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday's game, the Spartanburgers, in collaboration with SC250, will host an on-field Revolutionary War reenactment. This will feature a retelling of the Battle of Cedar Springs, a successful ambush by Patriot soldiers led by Colonel John Thomas Jr, who was warned by his mother about impending Loyalist attacks. The battle took place in Spartanburg on July 12, 1780.

There will be blank rounds fired during this reenactment. The communities surrounding Fifth Third Park are under no threat. We advise that any fans with aversions to loud noises or flashing lights make their way out of the stadium prior to the demonstration, which should take place between 7:30-8:00 p.m ET. This message will be relayed postgame inside the ballpark.

Sunday, the 'Burgers and Emperors are scheduled for a special 6:35 p.m. ET start time. Postgame, Hub City will put on a Super Fireworks Show presented by Spartanburg Community College to round out the Memorial Day Weekend celebration at Fifth Third Park.

Fans are encouraged to get tickets now for the weekend of FUN! For tickets, visit HubCitySpartanburgers.com, call 864-594-0701 or buy in-person at the box office, which opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.