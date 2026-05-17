'Burgers Bounce Back for Saturday Win at Asheville

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - After getting beat by a dozen on Friday, the Spartanburgers (20-17) responded with a convincing 10-5 win over the Tourists (9-29). Trailing 2-1 after the first, Hub City plated three in the second and never looked back. The 'Burgers clinched a series win Saturday, taking four of the first five games at HomeTrust Park.

The 'Burgers offense was humming in full force, with 13 hits from eight batters across the starting nine. Malcolm Moore led the charge with a three-hit effort, including his fifth homer of 2026. Moore is batting .410 over his last 10 games.

With two outs in the top of the first, Moore tagged a hanging breaking ball from starter Dylan Howard (L, 0-1) over the wall in right-center field to start the scoring. Asheville quickly answered against Ismael Agreda in the bottom of the first. A Kyle Walker single and two walks loaded the bases with one out. Alejandro Nunez singled in two runs for the Tourists. A caught stealing and strikeout helped Agreda limit the damage after facing seven batters.

The Spartanburgers jumped back on Howard in the second. Gleider Figuereo started the inning with a bloop double. An out later, Quincy Scott singled him in. Theo Hardy's triple scored a second run, and Hardy came in to score on the second balk of the inning from Howard. The Spartanburgers tacked on lone runs against Howard in the fourth and the fifth on solo blasts from Figuereo and Paxton Kling.

Agreda settled in and only surrendered two baserunners in three straight scoreless frames. Kai Wynyard (W, 2-2) took over out of the Hub City bullpen to begin the fifth. Wynyard faced just one over the minimum across two innings, his third scoreless outing of the week.

Jordan Carr replaced Howard to start the sixth. Leadoff walks came around to score in both the sixth and seventh for Hub City against Carr, boosting the lead to 8-2. Luke Hanson brought in the sixth-inning run with a fielder's choice groundout, and Kling smoked a sacrifice fly to left in the seventh.

Asheville got on the board for the first time since the first against Anthony Susac in the seventh. Susac hit the first batter and walked the second batter he faced, then with two outs, a double to left-center field scored both, and gave the Tourists a little life. Asheville cut the deficit to four, but that didn't last long. Scott clapped back with a solo swat in the top of the eighth, his fourth longball of the season. Hardy walked, advanced to second a ground out and scored on a Rafe Perich single. The Tourists scored one more against Susac in the bottom of the eighth, but Joey Danielson rattled off the game's final four outs.

With the win, Hub City has claimed its first three road series of the season, taking down Wilmington, Greenville and now Asheville away from home. The Spartanburgers' road record is 12-5. Right-hander D.J. McCarty (0-2, 6.00 ERA) opposes righty Nolan DeVos (0-2, 7.04 ERA) for the series finale; first pitch from HomeTrust Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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