Hub City Wins the Series with a Game 5 Victory

Published on May 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Tourists fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers on Saturday night at HomeTrust Park 10-5.

The Tourists (9-29) had the lead after the first inning. Alejandro Nunez hit a two RBI single to put his team up 2-1. Then, in the second inning, the Spartanburgers (20-17) regained the advantage for good by scoring three runs.

Hub City built on the lead throughout the night, scoring at least one run from the fourth inning through the eighth inning.

Trailing 8-2 in the seventh, Jason Schiavone ripped an RBI double to the gap in left center field which scored a run, and an error on the play brought home a second Tourist. Keduar Trujillo finalized the scoring in the eighth inning with an RBI single to center field.

On the bump, Dylan Howard (L, 0-1) went the first five innings as the starter for Asheville, allowing six runs. Hub City's Kai-Noa Wynyard (W, 2-2) picked up the win with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The series between Asheville and Hub City finalizes on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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