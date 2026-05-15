Schiavone Smacks Two out of the Park in Asheville Loss

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Asheville had an early lead against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Thursday night at HomeTrust Park, but ultimately fell 18-4.

Jason Schiavone continues to display power at the dish for the Tourists (8-28) as he leads all of Minor League baseball in home runs with 17. His first of the night was a solo shot in the first inning. Then, he launched a three-run bomb out of the park in the third to make it a 4-0 game.

After Cole Hertzler started the game retiring the first nine Spartanburgers (19-16), he allowed one run in each of the next two innings, before exiting the game in the fifth. Out of the bullpen, Raimy Rodriguez (L, 0-1) surrendered the lead on a three-run homer in the sixth inning.

During the seventh, Hub City strung together eight runs, bringing 13 men to the plate to put the game away.

Brock Porter (W, 4-0) was first out of the bullpen for Hub City, and tossed four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Moving to the weekend's portion of the series, Asheville and Hub City play again on Friday night with a 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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