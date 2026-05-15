Renegades Controlled by Frederick Thursday

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost their third straight game to the Frederick Keys, falling 8-2 on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park.

This is the second time this month that the Renegades have lost three in a row (5/1-5/3 @ JS).

The Renegades were within a run of the Keys through six innings. However, Frederick scored five in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.

The Renegades bullpen did not strike out a Key until Wilmy Sanchez entered in the top of the ninth and struck out two.

Renegades pitching has walked at least four Keys in each of the first four games of the series.

Only one Renegade grabbed a hit from the fourth inning on.

The Renegades have lost the first three games of the series to the Keys after winning four of six games at Nymeo Field in April in the first meeting between the teams. The Renegades won the first three games of in that series.

Renegades pitching has walked at least four batters in each of the first three games against the Keys.

LHP Allen Facundo (6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 0 HR) delivered his first High-A quality start.

Facundo retired the last eight batters he faced in order, striking out three of them.

Facundo has struck out at least six batters in each of his three starts with the Renegades.

Facundo is the fourth Renegade starter to deliver a quality start this season, joining Jack Cebert (2), Sean Paul Liñan (1), and Luis Serna (2).

LF Cole Gabrielson (1-1, 2B, 2 BB, HBP) has reached base in eight straight plate appearances.

Gabrielson is 3-3 against the Keys in the series with 4 BB, HBP. He's walked twice in each game.

Gabrielson's home average increased to .348 (8-for-23).

RF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-1, 3 BB) extended his on-base streak to eight straight games.

Rodriguez is 9-for-25 (.360) over the stretch with 2 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 7 BB.

Rodriguez has drawn multiple walks in each of the last two games and at least one walk in three straight.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-4, K) extended his on-base streak to six straight games.

Genther is batting just 4-for-22 (.182) over the streak but has drawn four walks.

Genther is 9-for-25 (.360) against the Keys this season.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, 3 K) grabbed the Renegades' only RBI in Thursday's game.

West is 4-for-13 (.308) in the series against the Keys. Three of his four hits came in Game 1 of the series.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-4) extended his on-base streak to five games.

Gonzalez is just 1-10 (.100) over the stretch, but he has drawn six walks. His one hit was a two-run homer against the Winston-Salem Dash on 5/9.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-4, 2B, 2 K) has hits in five straight games. Troyer is batting 6-for-17 (.353) over the stretch with two walks.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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