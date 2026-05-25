Renegades RHP Rory Fox Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release









Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Rory Fox

(Hudson Valley Renegades) Hudson Valley Renegades pitcher Rory Fox(Hudson Valley Renegades)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced today that Hudson Valley Renegades RHP Rory Fox has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 19-24. Fox is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' #20 prospect.

Fox, 22, made one start against the Brooklyn Cyclones last week and threw his first career complete game shutout on May 21 (G2), throwing 7.0 innings and allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight. It was the first complete game shutout thrown by a Renegades pitcher since Kyle Carr on July 2, 2025 (G2) vs Brooklyn, and just the second of 7.0-or-more innings thrown by a Hudson Valley pitcher since 2009.

In addition to his career-high 7.0 innings, Fox tied his season-high in strikeouts, and has posted a gaudy 16:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last two starts (13.0 IP).

"We are really proud of Rory and excited for him as he's been working through some early season unlucky results to start the year," said Renegades pitching coach Ryan Mossman. "He's been working on his craft, improving his arsenal, adding some new pitches, figuring out new execution for where his stuff plays the best and it really came together in his last outing."

He is the third Renegades player to win a weekly award in 2026, joining Luis Serna and Sean Paul Liñan, who were named SAL Pitcher of the Week on April 13 and May 11, respectively. Fox was drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Notre Dame, where he was an ACC All-Academic and CSC Academic All-District honoree.

Hudson Valley begins a six-game homestand on Tuesday night with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, at 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.