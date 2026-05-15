Dash Edge Wilmington Behind Strong Pitching Effort

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (20-16) leaned on strong pitching and timely offense to earn a 3-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (19-16) on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Wilmington struck first in the second inning when Angel Feliz launched a solo home run to left field, giving the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead.

The Dash answered in the fourth.

After Ryan Burrowes singled to open the inning, George Wolkow ripped an RBI double into right-center to tie the game. Later in the frame, Winston-Salem took the lead when Kaleb Freeman came around to score during a force play and a throwing error by Wilmington third baseman Angel Feliz.

The Dash added an important insurance run in the seventh.

Alex Ungar opened the inning with a double before Bryce Eblin followed with a bunt single. Moments later, T.J. McCants lined an RBI single to left field, extending the Winston-Salem advantage to 3-1.

On the mound, Dash pitching continued to control the game deep into the night. Starter Grant Umberger tossed five strong innings before the bullpen combined to limit Wilmington's opportunities over the final four frames.

The Blue Rocks threatened in the ninth after Ethan Petry connected on a solo home run to cut the deficit to one, but Winston-Salem stranded the tying run in scoring position to close out the victory.

Umberger (4-3) earned the win, while Pierce George picked up the save.

Winston-Salem will look to carry the momentum into the remainder of the series.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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