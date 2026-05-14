Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Hickory 5.14

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL) News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (1-1, 4.21 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Hickory counters with LHP Aidan Deakins (2-0, 0.77 ERA).

Tonight is Reverse Night on a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday! The Fireflies are doing everything backwards- including wearing their road jerseys. Plus, fans can enjoy $1.50 Budweisers at concession stands. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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CABRERA SLAM CAPS OFF FIVE-RUN FIRST IN 8-2 WIN: The Fireflies hung a five-spot in their second-consecutive offensive inning to kick-off Wednesday's game. Josh Hammond singled between Jesus Lafalaise (L, 0-3) walks to Yandel Ricardo and Brooks Bryan. After that, the starter notched back-to-back strikeouts before JC Vanek drew a walk to score Ricardo to break the scoreless tie. Roni Cabrera came to the plate next. Columbia's outfielder blasted his second grand slam of the season 417 feet away to push Columbia to a 5-0 advantage. Cabrera has the Fireflies only two grand slams this season. The last one came in the first inning of an 8-3 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Sunday, April 12. Ricardo kept the pressure on in the second. Columbia's shortstop shot a single to left field with one out and then stole to second to set the table for Hammond. The righty pulled a triple to right-center to plate Ricardo and push Columbia's lead to 6-0. JC Vanek hit a solo homer to left in the third to increase Columbia's lead to seven.

STERLING STARTERS: This series the Fireflies rotation has kicked it into another gear. The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first five full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-6 with a 2.85 ERA over 141.1 innings this season. Their ERA is the 4th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.71 ERA over their first 116.1 innings as a group.

RUN TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Wednesday, he etched eight punchouts across four innings. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts (47) in the Carolina League over 25.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 49 punchouts this season. Jordan Woods isn't far behind the pace of the top two. Columbia's lefty is in third with 43 strikeouts in 2026.

VICTORY FOR VANEK: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 16-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .320, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 16 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .485 on the run. The Fireflies longest on-base streak this season belongs to Josh Hammond, who reached in his first 17 games of the year. Columbia has three on-base streaks of 10 or more games currently. Brooks Bryan has reached in 13 straight and Jhosmmel Zue has made it aboard in each of his last 10 games.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell has played 29 games without an error this season, which is tied for the third-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 31-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Saturday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 4.0 two-run innings with three strikeouts in his last start Saturday. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 87th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 58 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

HOME TRIUMPH: The Fireflies are 9-5 at Segra Park this season, compared to 8-13 away from home.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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