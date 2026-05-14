Memorial Day Weekend and Fireworks at Truist Stadium

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash announced that Truist Stadium will serve as the host site for a Carolina League series between the Hickory Crawdads and Charleston RiverDogs from Tuesday, May 19 through Sunday, May 24. The shift to Winston-Salem comes as the Crawdads and the City of Hickory continue repair work on the visiting clubhouse following a fire Saturday morning.

All six games will be played at Truist Stadium with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch each night. Fans can enjoy professional baseball with affordable ticket pricing throughout the series, including $10 baseline tickets, $5 general admission lawn tickets and $400 Deluxe Suites. There will be three straight nights of post-game fireworks, Friday, May 22, Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 24, over Memorial Day Weekend.

Daily promotions at Truist Stadium will remain active during the week, including Dollar Dog Tuesday, Kids Eat Free Wednesday, Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday with $2 drafts, along with Pups in the Park, presented by Blaze Triad. Kids Run the Bases and Pups Run the Bases will not take place during this series.

"We are happy to welcome the Hickory Crawdads and Charleston RiverDogs to Winston-Salem for the week," said Brian DeAngelis, President and General Manager of the Winston-Salem Dash. "While the circumstances are unique, we are excited to continue bringing professional baseball to Truist Stadium and provide fans with another fun and affordable week at the ballpark."

For the series, fans should note that entry will be available through the main gates only. Seating options will include baseline seating and lawn seating. Normal game parking operations and pricing will remain in effect, and concession stands will be open for fans to purchase food and beverages.

Tickets for all games are available now at wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

Memorial Day Weekend and Fireworks at Truist Stadium - Winston-Salem Dash

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