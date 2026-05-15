Plaz Homers Twice, Claws Fall 6-0 on Thursday

Published on May 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Axiel Plaz had two home runs and two doubles as Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 6-0 on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers (23-13) have now taken two of the first three from Jersey Shore (16-19) this week in Lakewood.

Plaz's two home runs give him six on the year and his four hit game marked his third game with at least four hits already this season.

Greensboro opened the scoring in the first inning with two outs. Easton Carmichael singled to center and Plaz doubled to right center and bring him home.

Plaz then homered in the top of the fourth to push the lead to 2-0 and homered again in the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

After Greensboro scored an unearned run in the seventh, they led 4-0 into the ninth. There, Plaz doubled and Tony Blanco homered to center for a 6-0 lead.

Greensboro's three home runs give them six in the series.

BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton gave up two runs in 5.2 innings and took the loss.

Treyson Peters (2-0) threw 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore opposite RHP Seth Hernandez, who makes his High-A debut.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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