Hopper Homers Top Claws 4-1 on Tuesday

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro hit three home runs and topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Tuesday in the first game of their six game series at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (15-18) fell to three games under .500 for the first time this year while Greensboro (22-12) won for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Edward Florentino opened the scoring in the first inning with a two run home run off Luke Gabrysh. It was his fourth home run of the year and came in just his 32nd at bat.

The BlueClaws got one back in the third on a SAC fly from Raider Tello.

Giussepe Velasquez came on in the sixth and gave up a solo home run to Easton Carmichael. Jhonny Severino then homered in the ninth off reliver Camron Hill to put Greensboro up 4-1.

Alexis Torres put the first two batters on in the ninth but escaped the jam and earned his second save.

Gabrysh went a season long five innings, allowing just the two runs from Florentino's home run. He struck out six including the last three that he faced.

The teams continue their series at 11:05 am on Wednesday. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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