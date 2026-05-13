Hopper Homers Top Claws 4-1 on Tuesday
Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro hit three home runs and topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Tuesday in the first game of their six game series at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Jersey Shore (15-18) fell to three games under .500 for the first time this year while Greensboro (22-12) won for the ninth time in their last 11 games.
Edward Florentino opened the scoring in the first inning with a two run home run off Luke Gabrysh. It was his fourth home run of the year and came in just his 32nd at bat.
The BlueClaws got one back in the third on a SAC fly from Raider Tello.
Giussepe Velasquez came on in the sixth and gave up a solo home run to Easton Carmichael. Jhonny Severino then homered in the ninth off reliver Camron Hill to put Greensboro up 4-1.
Alexis Torres put the first two batters on in the ninth but escaped the jam and earned his second save.
Gabrysh went a season long five innings, allowing just the two runs from Florentino's home run. He struck out six including the last three that he faced.
The teams continue their series at 11:05 am on Wednesday. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.
South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026
- Second Half of Homestand Begins with Asheville Loss - Asheville Tourists
- Brooklyn limited to just two hits in fourth-straight defeat - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Errors Bite Renegades in Loss to Frederick - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Answer Back in Wild Sixth, Hold off Wilmington 12-9 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Kartsonas Shines, Pitre Homers in 5-1 over Greenville - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Hopper Homers Top Claws 4-1 on Tuesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Keys Take Down Renegades in Road Series Opener - Frederick Keys
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, May 12 - at Rome (6:00 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades & Curemark Team up to Present Sensory Safe Suite in 2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Renegades Game Notes - 5/12/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Hopper Homers Top Claws 4-1 on Tuesday
- BlueClaws Fall 9-1 in Frederick on Sunday
- Saltiban Drives in Five as Claws Roll in Frederick
- Saltiban, Colmenares Homer, But BlueClaws Lose Wild Friday Game, 11-10, in 11 Innings
- Claws Fall 11-4 in Frederick on Thursday