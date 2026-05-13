Brooklyn limited to just two hits in fourth-straight defeat

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ROME, Ga. - Brooklyn's bullpen turned in 4.0 innings of one-hit shutout relief on Tuesday night, but the Cyclones managed just two hits in a 2-0 loss to the Rome Emperors in the opener of a six-game series at AdventHealth Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Brooklyn's (8-25) bullpen was outstanding. RHPs Felix Cepeda, Danis Correa, and Hoss Brewer combined to allow only two baserunners across 4.0 scoreless innings while striking out three.

Offensively, however, the Cyclones struggled to get anything going. Brooklyn did not have a baserunner until a throwing error with one out in the fifth inning and was held hitless until C Daiverson Gutiérrez lined a two-out single to left in the seventh.

Rome (19-15), which scored 34 runs over its final two games in Asheville last week, was quiet through the first three innings before breaking through in the fourth.

DH Cody Miller drew a leadoff walk, but Brooklyn quickly erased the threat with a double play groundout. The Emperors responded by loading the bases with two outs on a single by 1B Mason Guerra and consecutive walks. LF Isaiah Drake then worked a third-straight free pass to force home the game's first run and give Rome a 1-0 lead.

The Emperors added an insurance run in the fifth. CF Eric Hartman opened the inning with a single to center and advanced to third on a base hit from 3B Dixon Williams. Miller followed with a sacrifice fly to center, extending Rome's advantage to 2-0.

Brooklyn threatened briefly after breaking up the no-hit bid in the seventh. DH Ronald Hernandez drew a walk before Gutiérrez singled to left, putting two runners aboard with two outs. However, a strikeout ended the inning.

The Cyclones mounted one final chance in the ninth when SS Mitch Voit led off with a single to center, but a double-play grounder and a strikeout closed out the game.

RHP Cade Kuehler (2-1) dominated for Rome, tossing 6.0 hitless and scoreless innings while striking out six without issuing a walk. The only two baserunners he allowed came on a throwing error in the fifth and a hit-by-pitch in the sixth.

LHP Connor Thomas earned his first save of the season. The minor league rehabber allowed two hits and one walk over 3.0 scoreless innings, while striking out six of the 11 batters he faced.

RHP Joel Díaz (0-6) was saddled with the loss for Brooklyn after allowing two runs on three hits over 4.0-plus innings. The 22-year-old walked a franchise-record-tying seven batters and struck out three.

The Cyclones will look to even the series on Wednesday morning. RHP Jonathan Jiménez (0-4, 10.13 ERA) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. Rome is slated to counter with RHP Colin Daniel (1-2, 5.47 ERA). First pitch from AdventHealth Stadium is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.