Dash Answer Back in Wild Sixth, Hold off Wilmington 12-9

Published on May 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (19-15) answered a Wilmington rally with one of their own, defeating the Blue Rocks (18-15) by a final score of 12-9 at Truist Stadium.

After Wilmington stormed back with a three-run top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 8-6, the Dash answered with a four-run bottom half that ultimately proved to be the difference in a 12-9 win on Tuesday night.

The response came immediately.

Boston Smith opened the inning with a triple before RBI hits from Grant Magill, Arxy Hernandez, and Ely Brown pushed the lead back to multiple runs. Moments later, Kyle Lodise ripped a two-run double into left-center, capping the four-run outburst and extending the Winston-Salem advantage to 12-6.

The offensive explosion backed another power-heavy night from the Dash lineup.

Winston-Salem jumped in front early in the first inning when George Wolkow crushed a three-run home run to left-center field. The Dash continued to build the lead across the middle innings, scoring three more in the third and adding two in the fourth behind RBI production throughout the lineup.

But Wilmington refused to go away.

The Blue Rocks chipped away with runs in the fifth and sixth before Hunter Hines launched a three-run home run in the sixth to suddenly make it a two-run game.

That momentum didn't last long.

The Dash's immediate answer in the bottom half halted Wilmington's rally and restored control of the game.

The Blue Rocks continued to battle late, scoring once in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, but Winston-Salem pitching held firm enough to close out the 12-9 victory.

Winston-Salem finished with 12 runs on 13 hits, while multiple Dash hitters recorded multi-hit nights in the win.

The Dash will go for two in a row on Wednesday, May 13th.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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