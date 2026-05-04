Bonemer Awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem Dash infielder Caleb Bonemer was awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball on Monday for his efforts during the week of April 28- May 3 in a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Against Greensboro, the third-best White Sox prospect went 8-23 (.348) at the plate and logged eight runs batted in, four home runs and a double, and was walked seven times.

Bonemer made recent Dash history on Tuesday, hitting three home runs in one game. The last time a Dash player hit three home runs in a game was on July 29, 2021 when outfielder Alex Destino knocked three, also against the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Bonemer continues to make his presence as a feared hitter known, leading all qualified players (average of 2.7 at-bats per game) in High-A baseball with 11 home runs, 27 runs batted in, and a slugging percentage of .722. Largely thanks to Bonemer's efforts, Winston-Salem leads all of High-A baseball in team slugging percentage (.475) and doubles (59). They rank second in High-A in home runs (38).

Despite dropping four out of six games in a very tight series against Greensboro, the Dash are only one game out of first place in the South Atlantic League south. The team has won three out of five series played so far in 2026 and look to win another six game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from May 5-10.

The Dash will then return home to take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from May 12-17.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.







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