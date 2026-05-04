Frederick Keys Left-Handed Pitcher Carson Dorsey Named South Atlantic Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The South Atlantic League and Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Frederick Keys left-handed pitcher Carson Dorsey was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on Sunday, May 3.

Dorsey receives the honor after earning his first win on the mound this season on Sunday, in the 4-1 series finale win over the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) on the road. In relief, the six-foot southpaw tossed six innings of scoreless ball while allowing only one base hit and recording a season-high eight strikeouts. He came on in relief starting in the third inning and ended up finishing the game from there, helping Frederick win the six-game series in the Big Apple four games to two.

So far this season, the Panama City, Florida native has pitched in five games while recording an ERA of 6.23, in what has been his first full season of pitching at the High-A level. He's also allowed just 12 walks all season and has totaled 26 strikeouts across 21.2 innings pitched as both a starter and reliever for the Keys.

Dorsey began his professional career back in 2024 when he was drafted in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Orioles. Since his selection, he has thrown in 18 games while starting in 15 of them and has a career ERA of 5.29 across 66.1 innings pitched.

This is the second straight week that a Keys pitcher has earned the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week honors after right-hander Yeiber Cartaya received the same honor just seven days ago. Cartaya finished with 8.1 innings of scoreless ball thrown against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) for the week ending on Sunday, April 26, and became the first Keys player to earn a weekly honor for the 2026 campaign.

The Keys will return home this week to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) with game one of six set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Tuesday's game represents Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night along with fans able to take advantage of the Keys's Friends and Family 4-Pack.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2026

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