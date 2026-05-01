Keys Drop Third Game of Series to Cyclones in Pitchers' Duel

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys fell in the third game of the six-game series to the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Thursday night, losing by a score of 2-1 at Maimonides Park

The Cyclones used one run in the eighth to take their first and only lead of the night in the bottom of the eighth with a one-run frame, as the Keys will take a 2-1 series lead heading into game four Friday night.

Left-handed hurler and ninth-ranked Orioles prospect Boston Bateman began his night strong with a 1-2-3 bottom of the first inning, keeping the contest scoreless after one inning of play.

After Bateman recorded two more strikeouts in the bottom of the second, he followed it up with a third scoreless inning during the bottom of the third, as the game progressed into the fourth still knotted up at 0-0.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Bateman continued his outing with a clean bottom of the fifth, with the pitchers' duel continuing into the sixth with the score still at zeros apiece.

The Keys brought home the game's first run on an RBI sacrifice fly from Wehiwa Aloy in the top of the sixth, making it a 1-0 game approaching the seventh after Bateman threw a scoreless bottom of the frame.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Cyclones tied things up at one apiece on an RBI double to left center, evening the score at one apiece heading into the eighth Thursday night.

During the eighth inning, Brooklyn took its first lead of the night after a misplay at third brought home the second run for the home team to give them a 2-1 lead going into the ninth at Maimonides Park.

Despite the Keys putting the tying run on base in the top of the ninth, the Keys went scoreless in the final frame, as they fell to the Cyclones for the first time ever by a score of 2-1 Thursday night.

The Keys prepare for game four of the six-game series with the Cyclones on Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. at Maimonides Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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