Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Getting Back on the Road.... Bowling Green dropped the Wednesday matchup in Rome, 9-4. The Hot Rods have only lost back-to-back games on two different occasions this season. This includes April 5 and April 7 against Winston-Salem and Rome. The only other time was a three-game losing streak to end the series in Greenville during the first road trip of the season.

Jose Heats Up.... Jose Urbina has turned in two solid starts over the past two series. After going 0-1 with a 11.12 ERA over his first two starts, he held Greenville and Jersey Shore in check. Urbina has combined for 9.2 innings and just two earned runs, coming out to a 1.86 ERA over that span.

Walk This Way.... Tony Santa Maria has excelled at reaching on base in 2026. The infielder leads all Bowling Green hitters with a .471 OBP. The patient at the plate has shown improvements for Santa Maria over the past two seasons. In 2025, Santa Maria worked three walks over 17 games with the Hot Rods. During the start of 2026, he has earned 14 walks over 18 games. He is currently third in the SAL in OBP, trailing Colby Shelton (.484) of Winston-Salem and Jose Colmenares (.479) of Jersey Shore.

Bullpen Bonanza.... The Hot Rods have benefited from one of the best bullpens in the SAL to start the 2026 campaign. The relievers have posted a league-best 3.16 ERA over 23 games. Over 99.2 innings pitched, the Bowling Green bullpen has been the best team at keeping runners of the bases. They have the fewest walks (37) and the lowest WHIP (1.21) of any team in the SAL.

Andy's Account.... Andy Rodriguez has been one of the biggest contributors to the Bowling Green Bullpen success. After a scoreless relief outing on Wednesday, he has shut out opponents through his last five appearances. From April 12 to April 29, he has allowed just one unearned run over 8.0 frames, allowing just four hits and three walks. On the season, he has a 1.80 ERA over seven games, holding opponents to a .257 batting average.

Pitre's Pace.... Infielder Emilien Pitre had a breakout series last week against Jersey Shore. While facing the BlueClaws, Pitre went 6-for-18 (.333) while driving in two runs. He collected his first two multi-hit performances in the series, including a 3-for-5 performance last Thursday. During the series, Pitre increased his batting average from .136 to .194 while knocking in his 10th run of the season.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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