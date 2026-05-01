Pitching Dazzles in Asheville Win

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Jumping back into the win column Thursday night at Frawley Stadium, the Asheville Tourists' pitching staff dominated the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 9-3 victory.

The Tourists (6-18) carried a shutout into the ninth inning. Starter Cole Hertzler (W, 1-1) continued his strong start to the season by tossing five scoreless innings and striking out six to earn his first win of the year.

Out of the bullpen, Raimy Rodriguez worked the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.

Asheville opened the scoring in the second inning when Jason Schiavone launched a home run to left field off Wilmington starter Josh Randall (L, 2-1).

Leading 3-0 in the sixth, Drew Brutcher extended the advantage with an RBI double to center field.

Asheville broke the game open in the ninth inning by scoring five runs. The highlight came on Schiavone's second homer of the night, a three-run shot over the right-field wall.

The Blue Rocks (12-11) avoided the shutout with three runs in the ninth inning, but the comeback attempt fell short.

Asheville looks to even the series Friday night against Wilmington in Game 4, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.