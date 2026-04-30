Dash Fall in Extras to Greensboro, 4-2

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash (15-8) forced extra innings but came up short, falling to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (13-10), 4-2 at Truist Stadium.

Greensboro struck first in the third inning, as Easton Carmichael launched a solo home run to give the Grasshoppers a 1-0 lead. They added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 2-0.

The Dash struggled to generate offense early, but broke through in the seventh. Kaleb Freeman delivered a solo home run to cut the deficit to 2-1 and give Winston-Salem life.

An inning later, the Dash pulled even. Caleb Bonemer led off the eighth with a home run to left, tying the game at 2-2 and shifting momentum late.

Both sides were held scoreless in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

In the tenth, Greensboro capitalized on its opportunity. A leadoff baserunner advanced into scoring position, and the Grasshoppers used a combination of a single and aggressive baserunning to plate two runs and take a 4-2 lead.

Winston-Salem had a chance in the bottom half, putting runners on base, but could not deliver the tying hit.

The Dash left 10 runners on base throughout the night and were unable to convert key scoring opportunities, ultimately falling short despite the late push. The Dash were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position

Winston-Salem will look to bounce back as the series continues on Thursday, April 30.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.