Renegades' Rally Too Late

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Lakewood, N.J. - A late comeback attempt by the Hudson Valley Renegades fell short on Thursday night in a 4-3 to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Despite the loss, the Renegades have still won eight of their last 10 games and are 11-4 in their last 15 contests.

It was the first one-run game lost by Hudson Valley this season, dropping their record in such games to 3- 1. They are also now 7-3 in contests decided by two-or-fewer runs.

Hudson Valley finished the month of April with a 14-9 (.608) record. The 'Gades are 69-39 (.638) all-time in games played in April.

The Renegades are now 8-3 (.727) in road games in 2026.

Renegades pitchers struck out 10 batters in the game and are second in the SAL in team strikeouts (258), trailing only Frederick (261).

LHP Allen Facundo (4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K) struck out seven across 4.0 innings in his High-A debut with the Renegades o

Facundo retired the first five batters he faced, including four straight strikeouts at one point.

Including his three starts with Single-A Tampa, Facundo has at least seven strikeouts in all of his starts this year, and has 32 strikeouts in 19.0 total innings (15.16 K/9).

DH Eric Genther (0-1, R, BB, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 21 games in 2026, and 28 games going back to 2025 combined with Single-A Tampa.

Genther was hit by a pitch for the MiLB-leading 11th time in 2026 when he was plunked by Luke Gabrysh in the top of the fifth.

Genther entered play sixth in the SAL in OBP, and is batting .281/.459/.359 after Thursday's game.

SS Core Jackson (4-for-5) had his second straight multi-hit game, and has a hit in all three games in the series.

In his last two games, Jackson is 7-for-10 at the plate with a run and two RBIs to raise his batting line to .250/.350/.393.

1B Kyle West (1-for-5, 2 RBI) drove in two runs for the Renegades, including what was at the time the game-tying run in the top of the seventh, and one in the ninth which cut the BlueClaws lead down to one run.

RHP Jackson Fristoe (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) threw a scoreless inning in the eighth, breaking a streak of five straight appearances with a run allowed.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

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