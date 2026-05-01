Claws Hold On, Top Renegades 4-3 on Thursday

Published on April 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws held off Hudson Valley on Thursday for a 4-3 victory, picking up their first win of the series with the Renegades.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, scoring twice without a hit. A wild pitch brought home Raider Tello with the go-ahead run and they added another on a groundout by Jose Colmenares.

Giussepe Valasquez, who came on in the sixth inning, earned the win on his 23rd birthday, allowing two runs in four innings. He improved to 2-0 on the season.

Jersey Shore is now 11-12 while Hudson Valley falls to 14-9.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the fourth inning on a two run double from Raider Tello. The score remained 2-1 into the seventh when Hudson Valley tied the game on a groundout from Kyle West.

Hudson Valley got a run in the first off rehabbing right-hander Max Lazar.

BlueClaws pitcher Luke Gabrysh came on in the second inning and threw four scoreless innings while striking out seven.

The game marked the first time in BlueClaws history that they won a game scoring four runs on two hits. Their last win with just two hits came in 2018 against Hagerstown.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.