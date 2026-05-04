Claws Rally with Four in Seventh, Top Gades for 4th Straight Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws scored four times in the bottom of the seventh, after allowing five runs in the top of the inning, to storm back and top Hudson Valley 7-6 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Jose Colmenares and Devin Saltiban had RBI scoring hits to cut Hudson Valley's lead to 6-5 before Luke Davis came through with a two run single.

Jose Pena came on in the eighth and loaded the bases but struck out Kaeden Kent to end the inning. Danyony Pulido came on in the ninth inning and got through the inning to earn his second save of the year.

The win gives Jersey Shore their fourth straight win to push them back to 14-12 and two games over .500. Hudson Valley fell to 14-12 after they had won the first two games of the series.

Hudson Valley scored five times in the seventh off Sam Highfill to come back and take the lead. Camden Troyer hit a three run home run, his second straight game with a long ball, to put the Renegades up 4-3. They added two more on a Kent double and wild pitch before the BlueClaws rallied.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on a two run home run by Luke Davis, his first of the season.

That remained the score into the fourth, when Luis Caicuto doubled home the BlueClaws third run.

Hudson Valley's Connor McGinnis homered in the fifth to pull Hudson Valley within 3-1. It was his first professional home run.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves threw two scoreless innings. Phillies pitcher Max Lazar on a rehab assignment threw a scoreless third.

John Spikerman, Jose Colmenares, Luke Davis, and Luis Caicuto all had two hits for Jersey Shore while Davis drove in four.

The BlueClaws are off Monday and open a series at Frederick on Tuesday.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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