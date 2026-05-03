Bats Ice Cold in Sunday Loss

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - LHP Nate Lavender logged another scoreless inning as his rehab assignment continued, but the Cyclones fell to the Keys on Sunday afternoon, 4-1. Brooklyn was held to only two hits in the defeat. With the loss, the Cyclones end up taking just two of the six games in their first ever series against Frederick. The 'Clones did not eclipse more than two runs in any of the six games this week.

Lavender worked a scoreless 5th inning for Brooklyn. The only blip on his radar was a one out single from LF Nate George, the top prospect in the Orioles farm system.

Frederick hopped out to an early lead against RHP Noah Hall. After conductive four pitch walks started the frame, George and SS Wehiwa Aloy would execute a double steal, putting two in scoring position. Then, C Colin Tuft brought home the game's first run on an RBI groundout.

Frederick doubled its lead an inning later. RF Elis Cuevas hammered a solo home run to right center field off of Hall.

Hall was tagged with the defeat. The South Carolina product finished with a final line of 4.0 frames, two hits, two runs, three walks and six strikeouts.

Still, Brooklyn got one back in the home 2nd. With the bases loaded and two outs, 3B Yonatan Henriquez drew a bases loaded walk to plate the only Brooklyn run.

Brooklyn could not scratch anything across the rest of the way, as LHP Carson Dorsey was untouchable in relief for the Keys. In his first relief appearance of the season, the southpaw tossed 6.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight and walking none. Only two men reached against Dorsey - on a single and an error.

Frederick got itself some insurance in the 7th. With two in scoring position and one out, RHP Joe Charles had two strikes on George, who on appeal, held on a close check swing to run the count full. On the next pitch, George whacked a two run single to shallow center to give Frederick a 4-1 lead, which would hold for the final.

The Cyclones are back in action on Tuesday night after the league-wide off day on Monday. Brooklyn opens up a two-week road trip to Bowling Green and Rome on Tuesday night against the Hot Rods. First pitch is slated for 7:05 EST, with probable pitchers to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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