Spartanburgers Take Series at Greenville with Fourth Straight Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - After a pair of gut-punching losses in the first two nights of a series at Greenville, the Spartanburgers (13-13) answered with four straight victories over the Drive (13-14). Hub City used a strong start from DJ McCarty and a three-hit, five-RBI day from Rafe Perich to win 7-5 in the series finale Sunday.

Both right-handed starters, McCarty for Hub City and Marcus Phillips for Greenville, were steady through three scoreless innings. Phillips faced the minimum and struck out five through three. McCarty only allowed one hit.

Perich put the Spartanburgers on the scoreboard in the fourth. After a one-out walk of Arturo Disla, Perich pummeled a Phillips breaking ball pull-side. The switch hitter's second homer of the week gave Hub City a 2-0 lead. Phillips went back out for the fifth and the 'Burger bats capitalized. Quincy Scott led off the inning with a single, Carter Garate was hit by a pitch and Chandler Pollard walked to load the bases. Antonis Macias chopped an infield single to score Scott, then a Disla double play plated Garate. The Drive went to the bullpen, calling on Luis Cohen, and Perich promptly lined the reliever's first pitch into center field. Pollard scored with ease to add to Hub City's lead, 5-0.

Greenville mounted a comeback effort in the next half-inning. Yophery Rodriguez worked a one-out walk, then Justin Gonzales hit a chopper to third. An errant throw into right field allowed Rodriguez to score, and Gonzales to reach third. Afterwards, Mailon Felix replaced McCarty on the mound. Felix quickly induced two ground outs - Gonzales scored on the first to cut Hub City's lead to 5-2. The right-handed reliever returned to the mound for the seventh. With one out, a hit, a walk and a three-run blast from Mason White tied the game at five. Seth Clark (W, 1-0) entered to finish off the inning.

After a three-batter sixth for Cohen (L, 0-3), he immediately faced trouble in the seventh when Garate yanked a leadoff double. A lineout and groundout put Cohen an out away from keeping the game tied. Disla walked, and Perich smoked a two-run triple off the wall in center field. Griffin Kilander entered to get the final out in the seventh. Kilander remained in the game and faced the minimum in the eighth and ninth, preventing Perich from getting a swing for the cycle.

Jesus Gamez replaced Clark for the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander struck out the side, working around a two-out single. Gamez stayed out there for the eighth. With one out, he walked White. Gamez picked off the baserunner and struck out Freili Encarnacion, completing a two-inning and five strikeout day. Cole Stasio (S, 3) was called on for the ninth. Thanks in part to a diving catch from Scott in center field, Stasio tossed a one-two-three inning to secure a series win.

Hub City's next series begins Tuesday, May 5 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The 'Burgers unveil their Copa de la Diversión identity, the Gusanos de Mezcal Del Burg, as part of a Cinco De Mayo celebration presented by Ingles Markets. Starters for the 6:35 p.m. ET first pitch are TBD.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.