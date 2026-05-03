Keys Secure Series Win over Cyclones in Sunday Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys earned the series finale victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Sunday afternoon, winning by a score of 4-1 at Maimonides Park.

Led by six scoreless innings from Carson Dorsey in relief, the Keys led wire-to-wire to take down the Cyclones for the fourth time in six games, securing the series win as a result on the road in New York City.

Frederick struck first on an RBI groundout from Colin Tuft in the top of the first, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead through an inning of play courtesy of a scoreless bottom of the first from Kiefer Lord on the mound.

Elis Cuevas hit his second home run of the season in the top of the second inning on a solo bomb to right-center, but a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the second kept at a one-run game at 2-1 heading into the third.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, Carson Dorsey threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the fourth inning of relief, keeping Frederick ahead 2-1 going into the fifth in the Big Apple.

After each side went off the board in the fifth and sixth innings of game play, Nate George extended the Frederick lead to three at 4-1 courtesy of a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh, making it a three-run game at Maimonides Park.

Dorsey threw a fifth scoreless frame in the bottom of the eighth to take the contest into the ninth with Frederick still up three, as he ended up coming back out for the ninth trying to finish the series in style for the visiting Keys.

Dorsey went on and retired the side to wrap up his first victory on the mound this season, as the Keys took care of business Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, winning the finale by a score of 4-1.

Following the league-wide off day on Monday, the Keys return home and begin a six-game set with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) starting on Tuesday night. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

Tuesday's game represents Deaf and Hard of Hearing Night at the ballpark. Fans can also take advantage of the Keys's Friends and Family 4-Pack.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2026

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