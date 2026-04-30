Keys Earn Second Straight Victory over Cyclones

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys took home a second straight win against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Wednesday night, winning by a score of 5-0 at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

The Keys scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning for the second straight night to take control of the game, as Frederick will look for a third straight win Thursday night in the Big Apple following back-to-back wins in the opening two games.

JT Quinn began his night strong with a scoreless bottom of the first, keeping the home team off the board through the opening inning in Brooklyn.

After Quinn earned a 1-2-3 bottom of the second to keep Brooklyn off the board heading into the third, he recorded his third scoreless frame in the bottom of the third to allow his team to remain tied at zeros entering the fourth.

Braylin Tavera brought home Victor Figueroa from third in the top of the fourth on a double play ball, giving the Keys a 1-0 lead approaching the fifth at Maimonides Park.

For the second straight night, the Keys finished with a four-run top of the fifth inning, as back-to-back home runs from current top-5 Orioles prospects in Ike Irish and Wehiwa Aloy along with an RBI single from Tavera put Frederick ahead by five going into the sixth Wednesday night.

Michael Caldon came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth and escaped a bases-loaded jam to keep Brooklyn off the board, as the contest progressed in the seventh with the Keys still up five.

Following a scoreless seventh inning for both sides, Caldon and Joe Glassey combined to throw a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth, with the Keys still up by five heading into the ninth.

Glassey went on to strike out the side in the bottom of the ninth to seal the deal for Frederick, as they won game two of the six-game series in shutout fashion by a score of 5-0.

Game three between the Keys and the Cyclones is set for Thursday night in Coney Island, with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. from Maimonides Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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