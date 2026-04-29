Santa Maria Drives in Three Runs, Hot Rods Fall to Emperors 9-4

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Rome, Georgia - Tony Santa Maria led the way with a three-run double, but the offensive effort wasn't enough in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (15-8) loss, 9-4 to the Rome Emperors (12-11) on Wednesday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

Rome started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Andres Galan. John Gil and Eric Hartman worked one-out walks, and Dixon Williams blasted a three-run homer to right, giving Rome a 3-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded with a run in the top of the second against Emperors starter Cedric De Grandpre. Narciso Polanco led off with a single, Santa Maria hit a grounder to third, and an error by Keshawn Ogans put runners on the corners. A wild pitch allowed Polanco to score, making it a 3-1 game.

Three more runs came around to score for Rome in the bottom of the second against Galan. Colby Jones led off with a double, Keshawn Ogans walked, and Mac Guscette singled to load the bases. A two-run single from Logan Braunschweig and a sacrifice fly from John Gil drove in three runs, giving Rome a 6-1 lead.

Bowling Green fought back with two runs in the top of the third against De Grandpre. Ricardo Gonzalez led off with a single and stole second base. Theo Gillen walked and a double steal put runners at second and third. Polanco walked to load the bases, and Santa Maria drove in all three runners with a double to left, moving the score to 6-4.

The Emperors added three more runs between the third, fourth, and sixth innings. Colby Jones recorded an RBI single in the third, Gil another sacrifice fly in the fourth, and a bases loaded hit by pitch from Cody Miller made it a 9-4 Rome lead.

Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way, ending in a 9-4 Rome victory.

De Grandpre (1-1) earned the win, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks whiles striking out eight. Galan (2-1) was given the loss, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 2.2 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (0-2, 5.28) against Rome RHP Cade Kuehler (0-1, 10.29).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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