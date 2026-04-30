Voit's Effort Can't get Cyclones on the Scoreboard

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - 2B Mitch Voit notched a multi-hit, multi-stolen base day on Wednesday, but Brooklyn fell to Frederick, 5-0, at Maimonides Park. Through the first two games of this week's series, the Cyclones have mustered just one run on nine hits combined. The loss marks the second time this season that Brooklyn has been shutout, and the first since April 12 at Jersey Shore.

Voit extended his on-base streak to seven games. The 2025 first rounder went 2-for-4 at the plate, with base knocks in the 1st and 6th innings. Not long after each single, Voit proceeded to steal 2nd base easily. On the year, the Milwaukee native has swiped 10 steals on the year.

RHP Joel Diaz took the loss for Brooklyn. The San Cristobal, DR, native chucked 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. Diaz struck out four and walked three.

After Diaz, the Brooklyn bullpen did a superb job trying to keep the 'Clones in the game. The trio of RHPs Hoss Brewer, Joe Charles and Hunter Hodges combined to throw 4.1 shutout innings, while allowing only two hits while striking out four and walking three.

Frederick cracked the scoreboard first. After the teams traded zeroes through the first three innings, the Keys put men on the corners with nobody out in the 4th after a double from 1B Victor Figueroa and single from C Colin Tuft. From there, CF Braylin Tavera hit into a 6-4-3 double play, scoring Figueroa from 3rd base.

For a second consecutive night, Frederick put up a crooked number in the 5th. After a flyout started the inning, DH Felix Amparo singled off Diaz. From there, the Keys would go back-to-back. RF Ike Irish launched a two-run homer to left to push the Frederick lead to 3-0. One batter later, SS Wehiwa Aloy clobbered a solo shot to left-center field to push the Keys lead to 4-0.

The Orioles affiliate was not done in the inning. After a groundout for the second out of the frame, Tuft would notch his second hit of the day - a two out single - good for his second multi-hit game in as many nights. He stole second base, and after a Brooklyn pitching change, proceeded to score on an RBI single from Tavera.

The two teams would trade zeroes the rest of the way, as Brooklyn's bullpen did their job, but the bats never got going. The 'Clones did put two in scoring position with only one out in the 9th thanks to a C Ronald Hernandez walk, combined with a double from 3B Colin Houck for the third straight game, but would fail to scratch anything across.

The Cyclones and Keys will do battle again on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 6:40, as RHP Irving Cota (1-1, 1.32 ERA) takes the ball for Broklyn against LHP Boston Bateman (0-2, 9.82 ERA). Thursday's contest will air on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets. Coverage on SNY gets underway at 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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