Lightning Strikes Thrice: Bonemer's Three Homers Lift Dash in Walk-Off Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Caleb Bonemer launched three home runs, including a game-tying blast in the ninth, to power the Winston-Salem Dash (15-7) to a dramatic 7-6 walk-off win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (12-10) at Truist Stadium.

Lightning rarely strikes twice, but on Tuesday night, Bonemer made sure it struck three times.

Trailing 6-4 with two outs in the ninth, the Dash were down to their final breath. That's when Bonemer stepped in and delivered his biggest swing of the night, and crushed a two-run home run to left to tie the game and send it into extras.

It was his third homer of the game.

Bonemer first struck in the sixth, launching a two-run shot to put Winston-Salem on the board. He struck again in the eighth, pulling the Dash within two with another two-run blast. By the time he stepped in during the ninth, the moment felt inevitable.

And he delivered.

The late heroics capped a back-and-forth night.

Greensboro jumped out early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first before adding two more in the sixth. The Grasshoppers extended their advantage to 6-2 by the eighth, putting Winston-Salem in a deep hole.

But Bonemer wasn't done.

After his ninth-inning heroics tied the game, the Dash completed the comeback in the tenth. Kyle Lodise lined a two-out RBI single to right-center, scoring Colby Shelton and sealing the 7-6 victory.

The Dash bullpen held firm in extra innings, stranding multiple runners in the tenth to keep the game tied and give Winston-Salem a chance to win it.

Jonathan Clark (1-0), who struck out three straight batters in the tenth, earned the win, while Alexis Torres (2-1) took the loss for Greensboro.

But the night belonged to Bonemer.

Three swings. Three home runs. One unforgettable performance. The Dash look to keep the good times rolling in game two of the series on Wednesday, April 29th.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2026

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