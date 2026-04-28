Winston-Salem Dash Unveil Newly Upgraded Suites Honoring Warthogs and Spirits Eras

Published on April 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash have announced the unveiling of two newly upgraded suites at Truist Stadium, reimagined to celebrate the franchise's most recent former identities: the Winston-Salem Warthogs and the Winston-Salem Spirits.

The refreshed suites feature custom paint, curated memorabilia, and design elements that pay tribute to the teams that helped shape baseball in Winston-Salem. From visual storytelling to historic nods throughout each space, the upgrades create a one-of-a-kind environment that blends nostalgia with a modern game day experience.

"These suites are a celebration of the history that built Dash baseball," said Brian DeAngelis. "By honoring the Warthogs and Spirits, we're giving fans a chance to connect with those memorable eras while enjoying an elevated hospitality experience at Truist Stadium."

Each suite offers a premium, all-inclusive experience designed for groups, outings, and special occasions.

The Spirits Suite and Warthogs Suite include:

14 tickets to the game + 2 parking passes

In-suite buffet and non-alcoholic beverages

A uniquely themed setting that brings each era to life

The unveiling of these upgraded suites is part of the Dash's continued investment in enhancing the fan experience at Truist Stadium, offering new and exciting ways for guests to enjoy Dash baseball.

Fans interested in booking the Spirits or Warthogs Suite can visit wsdash.com or contact the Dash ticket office at 336-714-2287 for more information.







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