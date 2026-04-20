Shelton Awarded South Atlantic League Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem Dash infielder Colby Shelton was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball on Monday for his performance during the week of April 14-19 in a six-game series against the Asheville Tourists.

Against Asheville, Shelton went 11-for-23 (.478) at the plate, collecting 14 runs batted in, three home runs, two doubles, and a triple. He currently leads the Dash in batting average (.429), runs batted in (20), on-base percentage (.509), slugging percentage (.755), hits (21), and runs scored (14).

Shelton leads all High-A players in batting average and hits, and ranks second in runs batted in.

After taking four of six games against the Frederick Keys and five of six against the Asheville Tourists, the Dash now sit in first place in the South Atlantic League's South Division with a 10-5 record.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Dash will begin a six-game road series against the Hub City Spartanburgers, the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The Dash will then return home to face their cross-town rivals, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, from April 28 through May 3 in a head-to-head battle for first place in the South Atlantic League.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2026

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