Winston-Salem Dash Release Signature Community Nights Series

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Winston-Salem Dash and Signature Real Estate, LLC are excited to highlight the 2026 Signature Community Nights Series, a lineup of free, family-friendly events at Truist Stadium designed to bring the Winston-Salem community together beyond game days.

As part of the Dash and Signature Real Estate's continued commitment to the community, the Signature Community Nights Series transforms Truist Stadium into a gathering place for fans of all ages. Select movie nights will offer unique themed experiences making each event a new way for community members to experience the ballpark outside of baseball.

The 2026 Signature Community Nights Series includes:

Friday, April 24 - The Sandlot Movie Night, presented by Candor Home Services, LLC

Saturday, June 27 - Top Gun: Maverick Movie Night + Post-Movie Fireworks, presented by Candor Roofing, LLC

Saturday, August 1 - F1: The Movie Movie Night + Engines in the Outfield Pre-Movie Car Show, presented by Signature Real Estate, LLC. Co-presented by Speedology Lifestyle Solutions, LLC and Camel City Wraps

Friday, October 30 - Monsters, Inc. Movie Night, presented by Candor Home Services, LLC

Each event is free to attend, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and movies beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees must claim a free ticket in advance to gain entry.

"Our goal is to make Truist Stadium a year-round destination for our community," said Dash President and General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. "The Signature Community Nights Series allows us to create experiences that go beyond baseball and give people new reasons to come together at the ballpark."

The series builds on the success of previous community events hosted at Truist Stadium, including Wicked Movie Night that drew 4,451 in attendance while supporting local initiative, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools "All In For Our Schools" campaign.

"Seeing families and community members fill the ballpark for events like these has been incredibly special," said Signature Real Estate, LLC President, Kevin Satornino,. "These nights are about creating memorable experiences and strengthening our connection with the Winston-Salem community."

All Signature Community Nights Series events follow Truist Stadium policies, including the clear bag and youth escort policies, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Fans can view additional details and claim tickets by visiting wsdash.com.







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