MAAC Baseball Championship Returns to Heritage Financial Park May 20-23

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference are proud to announce that the 2026 MAAC Baseball Championship will be held at Heritage Financial Park from May 20-23. The agreement between the Renegades and the MAAC sees the conference host its baseball championship at Heritage Financial Park for the next three seasons.

This marks a return to the Hudson Valley for the MAAC, which previously hosted its baseball championship at Heritage Financial Park from 1998-2007, in 2010, and from 2015-16. The facility has hosted Marist University baseball contests over the past two seasons.

"We are thrilled that the MAAC Baseball Championship will return to Heritage Financial Park for the next three years," said MAAC Commissioner Travis Tellitocci. "Having hosted more MAAC Baseball Championships than any other venue, the ballpark holds a special place in our Conference's history, and we are eager to experience the significant upgrades since our last visit to Dutchess County. Our renewed partnership with the Hudson Valley Renegades, along with their affiliation with the New York Yankees, ensures a premier experience for our coaches and student-athletes. With millions invested in state-of-the-art turf, upgraded hospitality areas, and enhanced clubhouse facilities, Heritage Financial Park stands as a first-class venue that reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding championship experiences."

"We are truly excited to welcome the MAAC Baseball Championship back to Heritage Financial Park," said Renegades General Manager Tom Denlinger. "We have championed Heritage Financial Park as a community venue and with the return of the MAAC Baseball Championship that only solidifies our commitment. We look forward to the community coming out and supporting this event, making new memories, and crowing a champion."

The MAAC Baseball Championship is a six-team double-elimination tournament with the winner receiving the Conferences' automatic bid to the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The MAAC is comprised of 13 member-institutions sponsoring baseball in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maryland, including Marist University in Dutchess County.

The MAAC has produced great parity in baseball, and has had a different champion in four straight seasons, and has not had an institution win back-to-back championships since Manhattan University in 2011-12. The event is part of a growing portfolio of events at Heritage Financial Park including collegiate and high school baseball, festivals, exhibitions and concerts that sees the ballpark used for over 250 events per year.

A full schedule of games and information on tickets for the 2026 MAAC Baseball Championship can be found at www.maacsports.org.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

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