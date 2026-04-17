Keys Fall to Renegades Thursday Night at Home

Published on April 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the third game of a six-game series to the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Thursday night, losing by a score of 5-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys getting a late run in the bottom of the ninth, Hudson Valley still led wire-to-wire to win their third straight game in the Key city heading into the fourth game Friday night at Nymeo Field.

The Renegades scored early in the top of the first and drove home two runs on a two-RBI single, making it 2-0 through one inning of play in game three of the six-game series.

Joseph Dzierwa responded however with a scoreless top of the second on the mound and followed it up in the third with a 1-2-3 inning, taking the game into the fourth with Hudson Valley still up two.

After both sides traded zeros offensively in the fourth, Vance Honeycutt scored after doubling and advancing to home on a Hudson Valley throwing error in center field, cutting the deficit to one at 2-1 approaching the sixth in the Key City.

Hudson Valley got two runs back in the top of the sixth off an RBI double and a Keys error, increasing their lead to three at 4-1 entering the seventh at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Renegades added a solo home run in the top of the seventh, putting their adavantage up to a 5-1 mark heading into the eighth Thursday night.

Following a scoreless top of the eighth from Juan Rojas to keep it a four-run game heading into the ninth, Ryan Cabarcas got himself a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the ninth, keeping the Keys in the game down by only four, as they looked for a late rally.

An RBI single from Honeycutt in the bottom of the ninth cut the deficit to three, but the Renegades slammed the door shut as Hudson Valley won game three by a score of 5-2.

The Keys prepare for game four of the six-game series Friday night, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game represents the First Friday game of the season along with there being a Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Frederick Health.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 16, 2026

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