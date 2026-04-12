Keys Finish Road Trip with Series Finale Loss to Dash

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WINSTON SALEM, NC - The Frederick Keys suffered a series finale loss to the Winston-Salem Dash Sunday afternoon, losing by a score of 9-4 at Truist Stadium.

Despite the Keys taking an early 4-0 lead in the first half of the contest, Winston-Salem plated home the last nine runs to win the series four games to two in the Twin City.

After Juaron Watts-Brown picked up a 1-2-3 bottom of the first to begin the afternoon, Ryan Stafford launched a two-run home run in the top of the second for his first homer of the season.

An RBI single by Wehiwa Aloy rounded out a three-run top of the second for the Keys, as they went into the third leading by three in the series finale.

Leandro Arias delivered an RBI single in the top of the third to give the Keys a 4-0 lead, and Watts-Brown picked up his second 1-2-3 inning during the bottom of the frame, keeping Frederick up by four approaching the fourth in the series finale.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Boston Bateman struck out the side in order in the bottom of the fifth, keeping his team in Frederick ahead by four going into the sixth at Truist Stadium.

The Dash stormed back with a five-run bottom of the sixth inning to take their first lead of the night, leading 5-4 heading into the seventh Sunday afternoon.

After both sides went off the board in the seventh, a two-run homer and two RBI singles by the Dash in the bottom of the eighth gave the home team their largest lead of the night at 9-4 approaching the ninth, with Frederick looking to finish the series strong.

However, the Keys went down in order to finish the top of the ninth, as the Dash won the series finale at home by a score of 9-4 in front of their home crowd.

Frederick returns home for its first home game of the 2026 season Tuesday night against the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees), with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game will feature several promotions to highlight the Keys being back in Birdland. The first 2,500 fans will receive a copy of the Keys Magnet Schedule courtesy of Frederick Health and all fans will receive a commemorative rally towel at their seat. Additionally, there will be postgame fireworks presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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