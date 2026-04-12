Grasshoppers Secure Series Win with Sunday Victory

Published on April 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Finalizing a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Field, the Asheville Tourists fell 4-2.

The Grasshoppers (7-2) and Tourists (3-6) alternated wins Tuesday through Friday. But Greensboro won the final two contests to take the series.

A solo home run in the bottom of the first inning opened the scoring. Asheville's Freuddy Batista tied the game in the second frame with an RBI single to right field.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Batista again delivered with a base hit to left field, driving in his second run of the game and leveling the score.

Greensboro pulled away in the seventh inning. With runners on first and second, Lonnie White Jr. ripped a single into center field, scoring the final two runs of the game.

Joan Ogando (L, 0-1) surrendered the go-ahead runs late. He finished his day tossing three innings, striking out a trio. For the Grasshoppers, Matt Ager (W, 1-0) pitched the fifth, sixth and seventh innings without allowing a run, and Junior Flores (S, 2) closed the door in the ninth.

Not having to travel far for their next series, Asheville will make the 30-minute trek to Winston-Salem and play against the Dash on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from April 12, 2026

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